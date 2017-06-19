They lived together. And they mysteriously died together in separate rooms
A Key West couple found dead in their apartment March 29 died from natural causes, according to autopsy reports released Tuesday by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office. Foul play and suicide were never suspected, Key West police said from the start, but the mysterious case of a man and woman dying at the same time in separate rooms raised questions on the tiny island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC