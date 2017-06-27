Teen finds, returns $30K to business owner
A teenager and her mother helped a Key West business owner recoup more than $30,000 in cash over the weekend, police said. On Saturday at about 5 p.m., Emily Walsh and her mother Mary noticed a bag left inside a shopping cart in a hallway at La Brisa condominiums, 1901 S Roosevelt Blvd. The teen looked inside a MetroPCS paper bag and found bundles of cash, along with deposit slips and receipts from the cell phone service provider's stores in the Florida Keys, along with a cell phone.
