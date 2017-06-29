Southwest Florida city ranks No. 1 on 'Best Beach Towns' list
Naples was ranked number one on WalletHub's "Best Beach Towns to Live in" list followed by Key West and Eden Prairie, Minnesota. WalletHub compared 227 cities across 49 metrics, including housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to water quality.
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
