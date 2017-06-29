Southwest Florida city ranks No. 1 on...

Southwest Florida city ranks No. 1 on 'Best Beach Towns' list

Naples was ranked number one on WalletHub's "Best Beach Towns to Live in" list followed by Key West and Eden Prairie, Minnesota. WalletHub compared 227 cities across 49 metrics, including housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to water quality.

