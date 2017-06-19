'Priceless' Gato cigar label book lan...

'Priceless' Gato cigar label book lands in the Keys

Instead, the string of words he typed into the search box pulled up a Key West cigar-label design book from the 1890s signed by none other than Eduardo Gato, the cigar-making titan whose name is on the 1920-era Monre County government building at 1100 Simonton St. "All these things were pieced together, drawn together, to develop the final product that Gato approved for his boxes," Bulla said, gently flipping through the design book, which has several pages of piecemeal design of a grandiose scene. "And there it is on the label: Key West.

