Police: Man illegally had guns in guitar case

A 35-year-old Key West man violated a court order that barred him from possessing firearms by riding around on his scooter with an assault rifle, pistol and 200 rounds of ammunition stashed in a guitar case and backpack, according to police. Tristan Bland was pulled over on his yellow scooter early Sunday on Duval Street after police received a tip about the guns.

