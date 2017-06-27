Police: Bike thief uses fists to rob elderly man
A Key West man used his fists to rob an elderly local of his bicycle and a bag of food, police said. Police were called to the 500 block of White Street around 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness reported seeing a man punch an elderly man and steal his bike.
