Poker Run now 'on hold,' organizer says
The 45th annual Phil Peterson's Poker Run is "on hold" and would be a scaled-down event without a street fair or a bike show on Duval Street, organizers said Monday. "Sorry for all the confusion, we have not been able to get the support of the local charities and volunteers this year," Drew Peterson said in an email Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC