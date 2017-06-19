Planned Lower Keys retail projects fa...

Planned Lower Keys retail projects face scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

Backers of two proposed major commercial developments in the Lower Keys - a Publix store on Big Pine Key and the Walmart Plaza on Rockland Key - apparently have some work to do. A plan for a Publix store of 47,513 square feet has been forwarded to Monroe County planners for a 7.66-acre site off the south side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 30.2 on Big Pine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Numbers of Key West male strip club Jun 20 Kentucky girl 2
Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09) Jun 2 Anonymous 9
Gay sex meet (Jul '13) May '17 Bottom Slut 14
The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14) May '17 ajording 3
Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08) Apr '17 cbrett1310 49
Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters Apr '17 Mimi53 1
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 56
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC