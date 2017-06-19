Need a light? Keys firefighter arrested over cigarette
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a firefighter after he got in a fight over a cigarette. Deputies responded Friday night to reports of a fight at the Looe Key Tiki Bar located about 30 miles east of Key West.
