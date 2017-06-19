Keys school health clinics to expand services
A Monroe County nonprofit plans to expand its public school health clinic program this fall, adding dental care to the list of primary care services it offers students and teachers. The $778,000 2017-18 program, which seeks $60,000 from the School Board, has seen everything from cardiac problems and fractured ankles to strep throat and pink eye.
