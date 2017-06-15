Keys police lack policies on immigration questioning of suspects
Marcos Antonio Huete, 31, was on his bicycle in Key West when he was reportedly hit by a pickup truck on his way to work. A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy called to the scene approached to ask for his immigration status before offering him medical care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC