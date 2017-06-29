Keys-backed bag-ban bill bogs down again
Florida Keys elected officials have been seeking the ability to curtail the use of disposable plastic bags for years, but the latest bid to get a bag ban bogged down again in the Florida Legislature's 2017 session. Monroe County Commission members have voted three straight years to ask legislators for the right to create a pilot program that would seek to reduce the number of bags that are discarded or escape from trash bins, winding up along streets, in trees and in the ocean.
