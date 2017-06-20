June 20, 2017 - Sponsored Advertising Feature The Rise of the Older...

The combination of a utility industry bracing for nearly one quarter of its workers preparing to retire in the next five years and the lack of enough younger workers to fill the departing ranks means that utilities are now starting to think differently about older workers, traditional roles and job descriptions. A new type of employee is emerging, the older worker who is near or at retirement and eager to continue to make use of his or her lifelong experience in any number of work situations.

