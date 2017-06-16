Homophobic man who yelled gay slurs spared jail after offering to hug victims

A homophobic man who yelled 'you're in Trump country now!' before ramming his scooter into a good Samaritan has walked free from court. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, of North Carolina, offered to hug Kevin Paul Taylor and Kevin Seymour in court after hurling gay slurs at them back on February 23. The couple, who did not accept the hug, were branded 'faggots' by Davis who knocked Seymour off his bike in Duval Street, Key West, Florida, reports the Miami Herald .

