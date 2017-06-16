Homophobic man who yelled gay slurs spared jail after offering to hug victims
A homophobic man who yelled 'you're in Trump country now!' before ramming his scooter into a good Samaritan has walked free from court. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, of North Carolina, offered to hug Kevin Paul Taylor and Kevin Seymour in court after hurling gay slurs at them back on February 23. The couple, who did not accept the hug, were branded 'faggots' by Davis who knocked Seymour off his bike in Duval Street, Key West, Florida, reports the Miami Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC