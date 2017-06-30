Give a Man Cupcake Sushi, and He'll Have Dessert for a Day;...
Lori Shubert and her company, Cupcake Sushi, LLC, filed an interesting lawsuit against Santiago and his associates, doing business as Sushi Sweets, for patent infringement, trademark infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, common law trademark infringement, federal and state unfair competition, and trade dress infringement. Shubert claims to have invented a unique confectionery dessert cake: cupcake sushi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC