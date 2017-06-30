Give a Man Cupcake Sushi, and He'll Have Dessert for a Day;...

Lori Shubert and her company, Cupcake Sushi, LLC, filed an interesting lawsuit against Santiago and his associates, doing business as Sushi Sweets, for patent infringement, trademark infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, common law trademark infringement, federal and state unfair competition, and trade dress infringement. Shubert claims to have invented a unique confectionery dessert cake: cupcake sushi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.