Get a clue at the Mystery Fest Key West

Readers and writers can uncover valuable clues about enjoying and penning mystery fiction Friday through Sunday from some usual suspects. The fourth annual Mystery Fest Key West is to star Clifford Irving, an investigative reporter with more than 20 books to his credit ; "Strange Tribe" author John Hemingway, grandson of literary master and 1930s Key West resident Ernest Hemingway; and Randy Rawls, past president of the Mystery Writers of America's Florida chapter.

