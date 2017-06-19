Get a clue at the Mystery Fest Key West
Readers and writers can uncover valuable clues about enjoying and penning mystery fiction Friday through Sunday from some usual suspects. The fourth annual Mystery Fest Key West is to star Clifford Irving, an investigative reporter with more than 20 books to his credit ; "Strange Tribe" author John Hemingway, grandson of literary master and 1930s Key West resident Ernest Hemingway; and Randy Rawls, past president of the Mystery Writers of America's Florida chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Jun 20
|Kentucky girl
|2
|Best places to Jetski in Key West and the keys? (Mar '09)
|Jun 2
|Anonymous
|9
|Gay sex meet (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Bottom Slut
|14
|The Coconut Telegraph (Oct '14)
|May '17
|ajording
|3
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|Apr '17
|cbrett1310
|49
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr '17
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|56
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC