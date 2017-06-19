Fuel truck spills 4K gallons at Key West airport
A fuel-truck rollover Tuesday night at Key West International Airport spilled about 4,000 gallons of jet fuel and left the driver charged with careless driving. At 6:58 p.m., Monroe County's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting received a report that jet fuel was leaking from an overturned fuel truck at the general aviation section at the airport off South Roosevelt Boulevard.
