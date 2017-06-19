Art board rejects welcome sign

A proposal from Highgate Hotels to construct an 18-foot-tall sculptural representation of the Conch Republic flag at the entrance to Key West was unanimously rejected by the city's public art board Monday. Designs for the sculpture show a sun emblem measuring 18-foot-tall and 33-foot-wide with a three dimensional 4-foot-tall and 8-foot-wide conch shell nestled underneath.

