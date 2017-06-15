A who's who of Mystery Key West

John Hemingway was born and raised in Miami and lives with his wife Kristina in Montreal, Canada, where he works as a writer and translator. His memoir, "Strange Tribe" , describes the love/hate relationship and the similarities between his father, Dr. Gregory Hemingway, and grandfather, Ernest Hemingway, who lives on Whitehead Street in Key West in the 1930s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.