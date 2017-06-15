15 Destination Wedding Venues for the Cool Bride

If you're tired of the standard hotel reception, are bored by the tradition of a chapel ceremony, or hate the unreliable weather of a beach wedding, fear not; alternative options are on the rise. More hotels and resorts are upping the ante by catering to the bride in search of something nontraditional, providing unique venues that blow any ballroom away or coordinating vendors, services, and suggestions for nearby local landmarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.