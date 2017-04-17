Would-be Keys bomber faces life in prison at Tuesday hearing
Harlem Suarez, the 25-year-old convicted this year of plotting to blow up a Florida Keys beach in allegiance to the Islamic state, could spend the rest of his life in federal prison. And that is plenty fair given the fact he purchased a suppposed bomb while speaking of killing innocent bystanders, federal prosecutors said Tuesday on the eve of Suarez' sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr 14
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|my kid is a couch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC