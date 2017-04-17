Would-be Keys bomber faces life in pr...

Would-be Keys bomber faces life in prison at Tuesday hearing

Harlem Suarez, the 25-year-old convicted this year of plotting to blow up a Florida Keys beach in allegiance to the Islamic state, could spend the rest of his life in federal prison. And that is plenty fair given the fact he purchased a suppposed bomb while speaking of killing innocent bystanders, federal prosecutors said Tuesday on the eve of Suarez' sentencing.

