Trigger, who a man tried to ride from S. Carolina to Key West, gets a ...

A horse that a man tried to ride from South Carolina to Key West has finally made it to the Southernmost City but with its rider left behind. Trigger, seized by Miami-Dade police in November as Chris Emerson was riding him south off U.S. 1, is now living at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm on Stock Island after being nourished back to health.

