Tree Commission OKs Higgs Beach project

Although the realignment of Atlantic Boulevard at Higgs Beach is still in the permitting approval phase, the Key West Tree Commission unanimously approved the final landscape plan for the project this week. The landscape plan was approved in advance of other phases of the Monroe County project - which will move the boulevard so the restrooms, playground equipment and beach wi... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.