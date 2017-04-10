Three Colombian smugglers to face life
Three Colombian men accused of attempting to smuggle nearly a ton of cocaine by boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean late last year will stand trial in Key West where they will face life in federal prison. Alexander Guerro, Aldair Pena-Valois and Sirrbio Beutes-Valencia were indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Fri
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|my kid is a couch
|21
