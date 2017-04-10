Rockland Key group revamps Wal-Mart plan

Backers of a proposed Wal-Mart shopping center on Rockland Key want to get the project moving again but have scaled back plans for it by half, says a Key West consultant. "We're ready to go," Owen Trepanier of Trepanier and Associates said Tuesday.

