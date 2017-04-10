Rockland Key group revamps Wal-Mart plan
Backers of a proposed Wal-Mart shopping center on Rockland Key want to get the project moving again but have scaled back plans for it by half, says a Key West consultant. "We're ready to go," Owen Trepanier of Trepanier and Associates said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC