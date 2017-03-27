Robert Frost poetry contest for students

Monroe County students can submit poetry entries to the Robert Frost Poetry Contest for children and teens by Friday, April 14. Children ages 6-12 and teens ages 13-18 are can mail or drop off their poems at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Students can also email their work to [email protected] For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.