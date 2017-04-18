Planning Board OKs Eaton Street wine store
Despite opposition from neighbors and a nearby church, the Key West Planning Board voted Thursday in favor of an alcohol sales exception that will allow a high-end wine store to operate on Eaton Street. Although zoning in the neighborhood allows for the store, applicants Mike and Jessica Downer needed Planning Board approval because the proposed site will sell alcohol and is within... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Glass Works 1967-1972 (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|cbrett1310
|49
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|Apr 18
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr 14
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
