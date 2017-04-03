Lower Keys radar goes out
That's because since March 31, the National Weather Service's Lower Keys radar station have been out of service, meaning radar information and images has been unavailable. "A lot of people would use that before they head out, to get a quick feel for how the day's looking before they head out," said David Ross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
