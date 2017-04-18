KW boys claim crown, Matysik breaks m...

KW boys claim crown, Matysik breaks more Lady Conch records, 'Canes advance two

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KeysNews.com

A large contingency of Key West High School athletes will advance to the Region 4-2A track and field meet next week after a successful District 16-2A meet Tuesday on the campus of Belen Jesuit High School, according to Conchs coach Dave Perkins. The Key West boys' took first place overall with 118 points, placing just ahead of Booker T. Washington, which finished with 106 poi... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Numbers of Key West male strip club Tue Kentucky Mark 1
Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters Apr 14 Mimi53 1
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 56
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Apr 5 Chad w 111
News Woman charged with murder Mar 31 Nanaconnie 1
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 31 Linda 4
Ryan c Parker Mar 22 REWARD 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC