Key West woman busted for heroin possession, cocaine sale

A 23-year-old Key West woman was arrested April 8 on a warrant for heroin possession and for selling cocaine at a local corner store last month. Medgine Annulysse is accused of driving the SUV that carried a cocaine dealer to the Lime Tree Food Mart, 1816 Flagler Ave., on March 8. There, a confidential police informant bought $100 worth of cocaine from Robert Dunn, who was immediately arrested, police said.

