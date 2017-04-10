Key West woman busted for heroin possession, cocaine sale
A 23-year-old Key West woman was arrested April 8 on a warrant for heroin possession and for selling cocaine at a local corner store last month. Medgine Annulysse is accused of driving the SUV that carried a cocaine dealer to the Lime Tree Food Mart, 1816 Flagler Ave., on March 8. There, a confidential police informant bought $100 worth of cocaine from Robert Dunn, who was immediately arrested, police said.
