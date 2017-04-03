Key West remembers Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag

The Key West community this week is remembering Gilbert Baker, the creator of the iconic LGBTQ rainbow flag that helped define a political movement. He died in his sleep March 31 in New York City at age 65. Baker's flag of eight colors represents the idea of equality and justice for everyone, he always said, and he chose Key West to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

