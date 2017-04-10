Key West plumber says 1/4-pound weed,...

Key West plumber says 1/4-pound weed, 32 grams of cocaine is for personal use

A Key West plumber was jailed Tuesday after police said he was found with a quarter-pound of marijuana at his home and 32 grams of cocaine in his van's center console. Paul Raymond Fraga, 61, said the drugs in his van were for his personal use and then added he had a quarter-pound of marijuana inside his home at 2904 Seidenberg Ave., according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

