Key West freezes medical pot dispensaries for nine months
Key West city commissioners have agreed 6-0 to place a moratorium on the opening of medical marijuana dispensaries on the island for nine months as new state law unfolds. Commissioner Richard Payne was absent for the Tuesday vote and the proposal requires a second approval at the 6 p.m. May 2 meeting at City Hall, 1300 White St. Florida lawmakers have yet to write the final rules about medical marijuana growing, distribution and sale of medical marijuana after Amendment 2 passed last fall.
