Key West could freeze medical marijuana sales
Key West city leaders will consider stamping a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana manufacturing, distribution and sales since its zoning laws lack any regulations on the issue. "A moratorium for 270 days is intended to give the Planning Department, for zoning in progress purposes, time to draft and review land use regulations" and hold public hearings over amending the city's land development regulations, according to a memo by interim Planning Director Patrick Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC