Key West could freeze medical marijuana sales

Key West city leaders will consider stamping a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana manufacturing, distribution and sales since its zoning laws lack any regulations on the issue. "A moratorium for 270 days is intended to give the Planning Department, for zoning in progress purposes, time to draft and review land use regulations" and hold public hearings over amending the city's land development regulations, according to a memo by interim Planning Director Patrick Wright.

