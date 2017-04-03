Key West Chamber of Commerce helps 12 teachers
Three local businesses and the Key West Chamber of Commerce recently helped 12 Key West teachers enhance their classrooms without emptying their own wallets. As part of the chamber's Five-Star Education Program, local businesses may earn one of five possible stars by donating $1,000 to the chamber's Sponsor-a-Classroom program.
