Key West bicycle crash leaves 74-year-old man in critical condition

A 74-year-old Key West man was left in critical condition after he was struck by a station wagon while riding his bicycle along busy North Roosevelt Boulevard this week. Police on Friday identified the bicycle rider as Joe Stewart but had no update on his condition from the 11:30 a.m. Wednesday crash outside the Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Stewart was struck by a 2009 Chevy HRR station-wagon-type vehicle driven by Fritznel Sainrilus, 41, of Key West, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

