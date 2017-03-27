Judge hears suit between blogger, woman

Judge hears suit between blogger, woman

Key West blogger and former political candidate and attorney Sloan Bashinsky was back in front of a judge Friday, arguing his side of a lawsuit filed by an Alabama woman who provided him funding and housing before their arrangement went south. Judith Haney, of Leeds, Alabama, submitted a complaint on Dec. 30, seeking a restraining order on Bashinsky for alleged libel, invasion of p... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

