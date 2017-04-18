IS Sympathizer Gets Life in Prison for Florida Beach Bomb Plot
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic State sympathizer to life in prison for plotting to bury a remote-controlled bomb on a beach on Key West, Florida. Federal prosecutors said Suarez posted "a ton" of pro-Islamic State propaganda, including graphic videos, on the internet.
