IS Sympathizer Gets Life in Prison for Florida Beach Bomb Plot

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic State sympathizer to life in prison for plotting to bury a remote-controlled bomb on a beach on Key West, Florida. Federal prosecutors said Suarez posted "a ton" of pro-Islamic State propaganda, including graphic videos, on the internet.

