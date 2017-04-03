Geide pitches, Williams slugs Niles to victory

Niles Sales & Service pitchers Coral Geide and Chloe Knowles teamed up to pitch a one-hit shutout and Yahaira Williams put the yellow orb out of Rosa E. Hernandez Field for a two-run home run to push an 8-0 win over First State Bank last week in the Key West Girls Softball League. Geide struck out 10, walked two and gave up a hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KeysNews.com.