Fracking foes ask Keys state rep to move on drill ban

A demonstration organized by the Food and Water Watch non-profit group gathered a few dozen activists around a mock oil derrick put up outside state Rep. Holly Raschein's office near mile marker 99. Food and Water Watch supports House Bill 451, which would create a ban on using fracking technology for oil drilling. Raschein chairs the House Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee, which has not taken a vote on the bill.

