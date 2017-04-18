Florida tests bacteria-infected mosquitoes to kill off bugs

In this photo made available by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, research entomologist Catherine Pruszynski releases male mosquitos in Key West, Fla., testing a new way to kill mosquitoes that carry Zika and other viruses Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The mosquitos bred by a Kentucky-based company are infected with the naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria.

