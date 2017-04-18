Florida tests bacteria-infected mosqu...

Florida tests bacteria-infected mosquitoes to kill off bugs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Darien News-Review

In this photo made available by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, research entomologist Catherine Pruszynski releases male mosquitos in Key West, Fla., testing a new way to kill mosquitoes that carry Zika and other viruses Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The mosquitos bred by a Kentucky-based company are infected with the naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Key West Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Numbers of Key West male strip club Tue Kentucky Mark 1
Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters Apr 14 Mimi53 1
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr 10 Musikologist 56
ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12) Apr 5 Chad w 111
News Woman charged with murder Mar 31 Nanaconnie 1
Public Nudity (May '16) Mar 31 Linda 4
Ryan c Parker Mar 22 REWARD 1
See all Key West Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Key West Forum Now

Key West Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Key West Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Key West, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC