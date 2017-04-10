Delaware runner tops Earth Day 5K
With more than 125 runners and walkers participating, Ryan Pommerening of Wilmington, Delaware, took first place in Saturday's 21th annual Earth Day 5K Run/Walk with a time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds. Key West runner, Peter Ryan was second overall, winning the Male Masters class, in 21:15.
