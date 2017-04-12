Cuban migration at sea has plummeted ...

Cuban migration at sea has plummeted since Obama ended a wet-foot,...

A group of men from Cuba hug in June 2016 as they came ashore in Key West, Fla. The Coast Guard's top officer said Wednesday that the number of migrants intercepted at sea by his service off the coast of Florida has plummeted since January, largely a symptom of President Barack Obama ending the so-called wet-foot, dry-foot policy with Cuba a week before he left office.

