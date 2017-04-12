Cuban migration at sea has plummeted since Obama ended a wet-foot,...
A group of men from Cuba hug in June 2016 as they came ashore in Key West, Fla. The Coast Guard's top officer said Wednesday that the number of migrants intercepted at sea by his service off the coast of Florida has plummeted since January, largely a symptom of President Barack Obama ending the so-called wet-foot, dry-foot policy with Cuba a week before he left office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Fri
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|my kid is a couch
|21
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC