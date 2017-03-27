Cowabunga
The Cow Key Channel Bridge, stretching just 300 feet between Key West and neighboring Stock Island, is among the shortest of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway's 42 bridges. It's also the site of a wacky Zero K race set for April 2 for people who want to compete in an "athletic" challenge without breaking a sweat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman charged with murder
|16 hr
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|18 hr
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|Mar 16
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Mar 15
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC