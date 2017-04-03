'Canes blow past Raiders, Palmer next

'Canes blow past Raiders, Palmer next

58 min ago Read more: KeysNews.com

It was not the way coach Mark Hall wanted the Coral Shores High School girls lacrosse team to play on Tuesday evening against Gulliver Prep in the District 32 semifinals, but the outcome was, a 12-3 victory and a berth in the district championship at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Palmer Trinity, also at The Back Yard in Key West. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

