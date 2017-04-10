Area student earns honor
Key West Collegiate Academy and Florida Keys Community College student Mariah Medina was recently honored by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society with inclusion to the All-Florida Academic Team. Medina, who joined the honor society through her dual enrollment at FKCC, traveled to Florida State University in Tallahassee to receive the honor.
