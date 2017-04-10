Accused shooter found incompetent

Accused shooter found incompetent

The man accused of shooting a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy in a dramatic firefight in October 2015 on Stock Island has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Judge Wayne Miller ruled at a hearing Wednesday that Timothy Eugene Thomas III of Key West was mentally incompetent to stand trial after prosecutors and a public defender agreed without... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

