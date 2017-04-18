A sovereign nation celebrates 35 years after breaking from the U.S.
It began with a roadblock set up by the U.S. Border Patrol, an irritated Florida Keys populace staging a ceremonial secession from the union and a symbolic attack on a hapless government official with a loaf of stale Cuban bread. Thirty-five years later, residents and visitors can celebrate the anniversary of the Conch Republic's birth April 21 through 30. The Conch Republic Independence Celebration's irreverent activities include a "drag" race among female impersonators, a good-natured sea battle featuring historic ships, a parade down Key West's Duval Street and a bed race billed as the most fun you can have in bed with your clothes on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numbers of Key West male strip club
|20 hr
|Kentucky Mark
|1
|Big Pine Key Community Park Shelters
|Apr 14
|Mimi53
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|56
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Chad w
|111
|Woman charged with murder
|Mar 31
|Nanaconnie
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 31
|Linda
|4
|Ryan c Parker
|Mar 22
|REWARD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC