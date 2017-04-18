A sovereign nation celebrates 35 year...

A sovereign nation celebrates 35 years after breaking from the U.S.

It began with a roadblock set up by the U.S. Border Patrol, an irritated Florida Keys populace staging a ceremonial secession from the union and a symbolic attack on a hapless government official with a loaf of stale Cuban bread. Thirty-five years later, residents and visitors can celebrate the anniversary of the Conch Republic's birth April 21 through 30. The Conch Republic Independence Celebration's irreverent activities include a "drag" race among female impersonators, a good-natured sea battle featuring historic ships, a parade down Key West's Duval Street and a bed race billed as the most fun you can have in bed with your clothes on.

