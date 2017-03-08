Woman dealt cocaine with an infant in the room, cops say
Four Key West residents were arrested Wednesday on multiple drug-dealing related warrants by the Monroe County Sheriff's Special Investigations Unit that worked with the DEA and Key West police. Using an undercover buyer, detectives this week scored cocaine and ecstasy from three of the four suspects, arrested them for alleged drug sales and additionally charged them with outstanding drug-related warrants, which were from undercover drug buys done in January on Key West and Stock Island.
