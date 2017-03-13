UF Students Call For Student Body Pre...

UF Students Call For Student Body President-Elect's Resignation After Spring Break Arrest

Monday Mar 13 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Two weeks after winning an unopposed election, the University of Florida's Student Body President-Elect is now in the national spotlight for his arrest over spring break. William Smith Meyers, 22, was arrested in Key West, Florida early on March 7 after knocking over motorcycles while drunk, causing some damage to the motorcycles.

