UF Students Call For Student Body President-Elect's Resignation After Spring Break Arrest
Two weeks after winning an unopposed election, the University of Florida's Student Body President-Elect is now in the national spotlight for his arrest over spring break. William Smith Meyers, 22, was arrested in Key West, Florida early on March 7 after knocking over motorcycles while drunk, causing some damage to the motorcycles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Key West Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga...
|1 hr
|NE Jade
|10
|old hippie commune on key, west of key west? (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|my kid is a couch
|21
|ADULT ENTERTAINMENT CLUB on Duval (Jan '12)
|Wed
|DreamBox
|109
|For Whom the Bell Tolls (Nov '14)
|Wed
|DreamBox
|2
|The Island House
|Mar 14
|bobbylongisland
|1
|Public Nudity (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Lorna
|3
|"Mardi Gras Junior" event in northern Wisconsin...
|Mar 1
|Mardi Gras man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Key West Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC